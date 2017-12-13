The next benchmark? Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus to carry dual camera setup on the front

Samsung is rumoured to come with new A-series smartphones by this January. The company uploaded a user manual on its website which provides certain details on what to expect from the phones.

A sketch included in the manual shows dual front cameras which will be a big highlight feature for these phones. Though there is no information about the resolution of the cameras.

The manual indicates that the display will be in 18:9 aspect ratio with slim bezels, following the trend set by a flurry of phones released this year.

The fingerprint sensor is also positioned below the rear camera unlike the Galaxy Note 8. This will possibly come as a relief to users who complained that the fingerprint scanner is not easy to reach if positioned above the rear camera.

It is also rumoured that the company is going to alter the naming of the existing phone of the series. This year’s A5 and A7 will be becoming A8 and A8 Plus of the next year. Both phones will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat and have support for Samsung Pay and Bixby, according to the manual.

Other aspects of the phones like USB-C charger and the headphone jack is going to stay the way it is now.