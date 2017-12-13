App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 13, 2017 05:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The next benchmark? Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus to carry dual camera setup on the front

The manual indicates that the display will be in 18:9 aspect ratio with slim bezels, following the trend set by a flurry of phones released this year

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is rumoured to come with new A-series smartphones by this January. The company uploaded a user manual on its website which provides certain details on what to expect from the phones.

A sketch included in the manual shows dual front cameras which will be a big highlight feature for these phones. Though there is no information about the resolution of the cameras.

The manual indicates that the display will be in 18:9 aspect ratio with slim bezels, following the trend set by a flurry of phones released this year.

The fingerprint sensor is also positioned below the rear camera unlike the Galaxy Note 8. This will possibly come as a relief to users who complained that the fingerprint scanner is not easy to reach if positioned above the rear camera.

It is also rumoured that the company is going to alter the naming of the existing phone of the series. This year’s A5 and A7 will be becoming A8 and A8 Plus of the next year. Both phones will run Android 7.1.1 Nougat and have support for Samsung Pay and Bixby, according to the manual.

Other aspects of the phones like USB-C charger and the headphone jack is going to stay the way it is now.

tags #Samsung #Technology

most popular

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Centre withdraws December 31 deadline to link Aadhaar with bank accounts

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Global brokerages see up to 12% rise in Sensex in 2018; more than 30 stocks to bet on

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sit tight! This equity rally will extend to 2018 as well; Sensex may climb Mount 37K

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.