HomeNewsTechnology
Nov 27, 2017 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This new Chrome extension stops you from impulsive online shopping

Users will have various other options including the option of instructing the site to not block certain websites and also putting reminders on those sites that are not supported by Icebox

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It is not surprising to see many people wasting a lot of money on buying unnecessary products. This trend is even more rampant on online platforms where netizens spend large amounts of cash on e-commerce sites often buying things that they later regret buying. However, a new Chrome extension called ‘Icebox’ could solve this addiction.

Available on the comparison site Finder.com for free, the Icebox projects itself on the Chrome browser that will help a person to beat the online shopping impulse. Once installed, the Icebox replaces ‘buy’ button on around 400 popular e-commerce sites. Thus instead of buying a product based on the gut feeling, the order is stored on the Icebox site for a cooling off period that can be set to anywhere between three to thirty days.

Once the time is up the user can decide whether to purchase the product or not. If yes, then the product could be purchased and if the answer is no, then it will automatically get discarded. And according to the report by the TNW, the site will also keep the list of products that were discarded and give an idea about the amount that was saved due to this.

The site also comes with several other unique features. Users will have various other options including the option of instructing the site to not block certain websites and also putting reminders on those sites that are not supported by Icebox.

The site has several limitations though for the time being. At present it is only available in Chrome, also currently the site cannot be added to the browsers on smartphones through which a large part of the online shopping is conducted. However, even in its current form, the site could be a very handy tool as a restraining mechanism.

