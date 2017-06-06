The Latest: Augmented reality coming to iPhones, iPads

The Latest on Apple's annual conference in California (all times local): Noon Apple is trying to make augmented reality a reality with new tools for iPhones and iPads.

Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds.

In one demo, Apple executive Craig Federighi pointed a camera at a table on stage and added a virtual coffee cup and a lamp on the real table.

Apple is making software tools available for outside app writers to design apps with augmented reality. He says the tools will make hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads capable of the technology.

Microsoft, Facebook and Google also have been dabbling with augmented reality, though the developments are still in the early stages.

Apple is also offering tools for app makers to embed artificial intelligence capabilities.

This will be part of the iOS 11 software update for iPhones and iPads. It's expected in September.