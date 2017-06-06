App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • SME Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jun 06, 2017 08:04 AM IST | Source: PTI

The Latest: Augmented reality coming to iPhones, iPads

In one demo, Apple executive Craig Federighi pointed a camera at a table on stage and added a virtual coffee cup and a lamp on the real table.

The Latest: Augmented reality coming to iPhones, iPads

The Latest on Apple's annual conference in California (all times local): Noon Apple is trying to make augmented reality a reality with new tools for iPhones and iPads.

Augmented reality is the blending of the physical and virtual worlds.

In one demo, Apple executive Craig Federighi pointed a camera at a table on stage and added a virtual coffee cup and a lamp on the real table.

Apple is making software tools available for outside app writers to design apps with augmented reality. He says the tools will make hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads capable of the technology.

Microsoft, Facebook and Google also have been dabbling with augmented reality, though the developments are still in the early stages.

Apple is also offering tools for app makers to embed artificial intelligence capabilities.

This will be part of the iOS 11 software update for iPhones and iPads. It's expected in September.

tags #Apple #iPads #iPhone #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.