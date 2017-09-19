The device that can charge multiple iPhones wirelessly from a short distance

Moneycontrol News

Pi, a California-based startup has now started inductive wireless charging with its Pi Charger.

The Pi Charger is a cone-shaped tabletop device that combines Qi-based resonant induction with a special beam-forming algorithm that allows it to charge multiple devices within a foot’s radius in about any direction.

(Courtesy: Pi)

Up to four Qi-compatible devices can be placed within a foot of Pi charger and which start charging within moments.

However, the closer a device is the faster it will start charging.

With more phones the charging process slows down slightly. Despite that they still get well above the one watt required to turn on the charging circuit.

As per a statement form the company to TechCrunch, the difficult part was figuring out how to make magnetic charging more flexible, multi-device and extend its useful range.

The device is expected to ship for around USD 200 sometime next year.