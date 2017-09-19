App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Sep 19, 2017 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The device that can charge multiple iPhones wirelessly from a short distance

The Pi Charger is a cone-shaped tabletop device that combines Qi-based resonant induction with a special beam-forming algorithm that allows it to charge multiple devices within a foot’s radius in about any direction

The device that can charge multiple iPhones wirelessly from a short distance

Moneycontrol News

Pi, a California-based startup has now started inductive wireless charging with its Pi Charger.

The Pi Charger is a cone-shaped tabletop device that combines Qi-based resonant induction with a special beam-forming algorithm that allows it to charge multiple devices within a foot’s radius in about any direction.

Pi wireless charger

(Courtesy: Pi)

Up to four Qi-compatible devices can be placed within a foot of Pi charger and which start charging within moments.

However, the closer a device is the faster it will start charging.

With more phones the charging process slows down slightly. Despite that they still get well above the one watt required to turn on the charging circuit.

As per a statement form the company to TechCrunch, the difficult part was figuring out how to make magnetic charging more flexible, multi-device and extend its useful range.

The device is expected to ship for around USD 200 sometime next year.

tags #Business #Technology

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.