‘Text bomb’ security flaw causes Apple devices to crash with a single message: Here’s how to fix it

A newly discovered security flaw is affecting Apple's iPhone and Mac computers.

Software developer Abraham Masri claimed to have found the bug, called "chaiOS," and posted it on programming site GitHub on Tuesday afternoon. The so-called "text bomb" typically causes an iPhone to crash and, in some cases, restart.

In most cases, sending a message which contains the link to Masri's code is all it takes to activate the bug. Meanwhile, on a Mac computer, the security flaw was found to crash the Safari browser, as well as cause other slowdowns.

Masri said he "always" reported bugs to the tech-giant before releasing them. Apple said a fix is coming in a software update next week.

Shortly after the tweet was shared on social media, Masri removed the link from GitHub.

"I'm not going to re-upload it … I made my point. Apple needs to take such bugs more seriously," he said on Twitter.

'More of a nuisance' than a security threat

Renowned security expert Graham Cluley said the newly discovered bug did not represent a major security threat. Instead, he said the "text bomb" was merely an annoyance to Apple consumers.

"Something about the so-called ChaiOS bug's code gives your Apple device a brainstorm," he said in a blog post published late Tuesday.

"Nasty. But, thankfully, more of a nuisance than something that will lead to data being stolen from your computer or a malicious hacker being able to access your files," he added.

Here’s how to fix the ChaiOS iPhone text bomb freeze/crash

The first thing to do is, find the message in your inbox. As mentioned, the message in a lot of cases won't harm unless clicked upon. So, in that case just deleting the message will solve the issue altogether.

However, if your Messages app crashes or freezes everytime you try and open it, then you are left with very few options especially since you cannot delete or uninstall Messages app from an iOS device.

In such extreme situation, one would need to factory reset the phone. Before doing a factory reset, one needs to make sure that all the photos, data and settings on the phone have been backed up as factory resets completely cleans the phone.

The third solution is more or less precautionary, and a little more technical in nature which involves blocking the GitHub domain which hosts the particular code in question here. Go to settings -> General -> Restrictions > Enable Restrictions > Websites > Limit Adult Content > Never Allow > add ‘GitHub.io’.

The technique fails to work every case though as a hacker could be hosting a similar code on another domain.

(With inputs from CNBC)