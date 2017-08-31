TCL to launch waterproof phone under BlackBerry brand

Chinese electronic multinational TCL Corporation has confirmed that it will launch a waterproof phone under the BlackBerry brand in October, according to a report by Engadget.

According to the report, the new BlackBerry phone is expected to come with a full touch screen. Water and dust resistance is also in the works. The news was confirmed by François Mahieu, Head of Global Sales for TCL at the IFA Tech conference, in Berlin.

Mahieu said that TCL will keep up BlackBerry's reputation for building hard-wearing devices built for international travellers and to work in all weathers.

Mahieu said that consumers should not write off BlackBerry just because it does not stand 'toe-to-toe' against Apple and Samsung explaining that they are "playing with different cards".

He further said that the device could be priced lower than other flagship phones and that the company will be focusing on its strengths of battery life, security and durability.

The launch of the phone coincides with the expected launch of Apple's iPhone 8.

In September 2016, BlackBerry had announced that it would stop designing its own phones in favour of licensing to partners.