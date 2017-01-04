Jan 04, 2017, 08.47 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The Cupertino-based tech giant, which plans to make iPhones from a Bengaluru facility, is seeking tax incentives, a conducive ecosystem and exemption from local procurement norms.
Tax sops for Apple unlikely as govt plans to stick to rule book
Special concessions for Apple would amount to discriminating against other phonemakers which have set up plants in India, according to a Commerce Ministry official, Mint reported on Wednesday.
“Apple is asking for concessions that others are not asking. We have to follow the rule book. Otherwise, anybody can stand up and say why only Apple and why not others,” the paper quoted the official as saying.
Currently, Apple sells its products in India through exclusive reselling arrangements with chains such as Imagine and iStore.
