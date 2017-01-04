Tax sops for Apple unlikely as govt plans to stick to rule book

The Cupertino-based tech giant, which plans to make iPhones from a Bengaluru facility, is seeking tax incentives, a conducive ecosystem and exemption from local procurement norms.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Technology

Jan 04, 2017, 08.47 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tax sops for Apple unlikely as govt plans to stick to rule book

The Cupertino-based tech giant, which plans to make iPhones from a Bengaluru facility, is seeking tax incentives, a conducive ecosystem and exemption from local procurement norms.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Tax sops for Apple unlikely as govt plans to stick to rule book

The Cupertino-based tech giant, which plans to make iPhones from a Bengaluru facility, is seeking tax incentives, a conducive ecosystem and exemption from local procurement norms.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Moneycontrol Bureau

The government is unlikely to dole out any special concessions to Apple for manufacturing iPhones in India. The Cupertino-based tech giant, which plans to make iPhones from a Bengaluru facility, is seeking tax incentives, a conducive ecosystem and exemption from local procurement norms.

Special concessions for Apple would amount to discriminating against other phonemakers which have set up plants in India, according to a Commerce Ministry official, Mint reported on Wednesday.

“Apple is asking for concessions that others are not asking. We have to follow the rule book. Otherwise, anybody can stand up and say why only Apple and why not others,” the paper quoted the official as saying.

Currently, Apple sells its products in India through exclusive reselling arrangements with chains such as Imagine and iStore.

Tags  Commerce Ministry Apple iPhone manufacturing iPhones
Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Tax sops for Apple unlikely as govt plans to stick to rule book

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.