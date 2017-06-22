Surprise! WhatsApp users in UAE can now make voice and video calls

Moneycontrol News

Users of WhatsApp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) got a surprise when they were able to make video and voice calls through the instant messaging app without an official announcement, reports Gulf News.

Speaking to Gulf News, users confirmed that they were able to use the features of WhatsApp video and voice on their mobile network as well as on Wi-Fi.

In UAE, telephone and mobile services are controlled by two companies Emirates Telecommunications Corporation (Etisalat) and du. WhatsApp users confirmed that they were able to make calls in the country and abroad on both the service providers network.

As the services were working, clarity on the voice and video calls hinges on the data speed.

Á statement issued by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) on June 21 said, “there is no change in the UAE’s policy on Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services”. It also said any such services or application should be subject to the regulatory framework in force in the country.

For many expats living in the country, this has come as a boon as they were able to connect with their loved ones and hoped that the service providers did not discontinue the service as the voice calls and video chats made on WhatsApp are free.