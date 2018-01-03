App
Jan 03, 2018 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Steps taken for growth of the IT sector under Digital India: Ravi Shankar Prasad

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The government has taken a series of steps and initiated programmes under the Digital India initiative for the growth of the Information Technology sector, the Lok Sabha was informed today.

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the measures under the Digital India initiative include steps to increase domestic electronic production, BPO promotion schemes for creation of employment opportunities and promotion of BPO/ITeS operations.

Steps are being taken for re-skilling and up-skilling of IT workforce in new and emerging IT technologies and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Digital Saksharta Abhiyan to bring about digital inclusion, he said during Question Hour.

