App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Aug 30, 2017 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stay tuned: Facebook 'Watch' soon to be a reality worldwide, new shows out by Friday

Towards the end of July, the release of Watch became official. The video platform will be available on the website and as an app.

Stay tuned: Facebook 'Watch' soon to be a reality worldwide, new shows out by Friday

Facebook is ready to enter the video-streaming platform with Facebook Watch, their own set of original and funded shows. According to reports, Watch will, by Friday, release two shows of Attn's, "We Need to Talk" and "Health Hacks."

Toward the end of July, the release of Watch became official. The video platform will be available on the website and as an app.

As of now, TechCrunch reported the "Watch" tab is available for US Facebook users only, but it will soon be made available worldwide.

Initially, Facebook Watch was available only to a small group of US users. The social media major first plans to expand in the US before entering the worldwide market.

Facebook is in talks only with specific parties for funded shows. However, the news group quoted the company's spokesperson where he claimed, "We want any publisher/creator who is interested to be able to create a show in the future."

Watch will compete with two major video-streaming platforms -- Netflix and Amazon Prime. This will be the first time a social media website will launch a Netflix-like platform.

Even though all are live streaming video platforms, the content for the two forums - Watch, along with Netflix and Amazon Prime, and Twitter TV- is different.

Netflix, Amazon Prime and now Facebook Watch preview easy-watching shows and movies.

Twitter TV, on the other hand, is available on TV screens via Apple TV, etc. The user can access it via the Twitter TV app and connect it to their TV screens. The live-streaming videos and shows are all revolved around what is being tweeted about. Twitter also teams up with news agencies and others, where they can live stream video content 24/7.

tags #Facebook #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.