Stay tuned: Facebook 'Watch' soon to be a reality worldwide, new shows out by Friday

Facebook is ready to enter the video-streaming platform with Facebook Watch, their own set of original and funded shows. According to reports, Watch will, by Friday, release two shows of Attn's, "We Need to Talk" and "Health Hacks."

Toward the end of July, the release of Watch became official. The video platform will be available on the website and as an app.

As of now, TechCrunch reported the "Watch" tab is available for US Facebook users only, but it will soon be made available worldwide.

Initially, Facebook Watch was available only to a small group of US users. The social media major first plans to expand in the US before entering the worldwide market.

Facebook is in talks only with specific parties for funded shows. However, the news group quoted the company's spokesperson where he claimed, "We want any publisher/creator who is interested to be able to create a show in the future."

Watch will compete with two major video-streaming platforms -- Netflix and Amazon Prime. This will be the first time a social media website will launch a Netflix-like platform.

Even though all are live streaming video platforms, the content for the two forums - Watch, along with Netflix and Amazon Prime, and Twitter TV- is different.

Netflix, Amazon Prime and now Facebook Watch preview easy-watching shows and movies.

Twitter TV, on the other hand, is available on TV screens via Apple TV, etc. The user can access it via the Twitter TV app and connect it to their TV screens. The live-streaming videos and shows are all revolved around what is being tweeted about. Twitter also teams up with news agencies and others, where they can live stream video content 24/7.