Nov 30, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soon you may have to click a selfie to login to Facebook if any suspicious activities are detected

In order to determine if the account belongs to the same person, Facebook looks if the photo is authentic or not. The company said that the photo test is one of many methods being employed to detect suspicious activity

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Facebook After suspecting that activists involved in the Urumqi riots in the Xinjiang province were using Facebook for communication, China banned the popular social media platform in July 2009. However, the social networking platform is available in special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

If entering a captcha to access certain services on the internet seems irritating to you, Facebook’s new test might not cheer you up. The social media giant may soon ask you to upload a photo of yourself to distinguish you from a bot.

The company is testing this to ascertain that a user is a real person. A Twitter user posted a screengrab of Facebook’s prompt on Wednesday which says: “Please upload a photo of yourself that clearly shows your face. We’ll check it and then permanently delete it from our servers.”

The company said that the screengrab is authentic and the test is intended to help catch suspicious activities. A Wired report said that the system is totally automated and can ask a user to click a selfie if it finds something suspicious going on at any point of interaction on the site — creating an account, sending Friend requests, setting up ads payments, and creating or editing ads.

In order to determine if the account belongs to the same person, Facebook looks if the photo is authentic or not. The company said that the photo test is one of many methods being employed to detect suspicious activity.

Users also complained that Facebook is logging them out of their account and asking for a photo. Users claimed that it keeps them out till the photo is verified. The now deleted tweet said that Facebook displays the following message while keeping the user out: “You can’t log in right now. We’ll get in touch with you after we’ve reviewed your photo. You’ll now be logged out of Facebook as a security precaution.”

However, this is not the first time such instances have come up. It seems, the company started the test as early as April. A Reddit user, in a post, had complained that Facebook was refusing to log the person in. The user claimed that even after he uploaded the picture, Facebook said it was invalid.

