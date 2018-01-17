Soon WhatsApp users can listen to their voice messages before forwarding

The new feature is one among the many features that are being tested by the WhatsApp aimed at improving the user experience with the app
Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp may soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to hear voice messages before sending them. The beta version is likely to be rolled out soon making the app even more user-friendly.
According to various sources, the new feature is one among the many features that are being tested by the WhatsApp aimed at improving the user experience with the app. As per an article in WABetaInfo, the popular WhatsApp fan site, the update will be initially available only on the iOS version, with the Android version expected to be rolled out soon in the upcoming days.
The new update is seen as part of WhatsApp’s serious attempts to improve the app. It has made serious upgrades particularly on the voice message capability of the app. Earlier it had made other improvements on voice messaging including the ability to record a message after just one click instead of pressing the record button continuously. It had also introduced certain other updates focusing on the overall improvement such as the sharing of Instagram Stories as Status messages, in-built Stickers option as on Facebook and switch between voice and video calls.