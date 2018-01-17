App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 17, 2018 06:49 PM IST

Soon WhatsApp users can listen to their voice messages before forwarding

The new feature is one among the many features that are being tested by the WhatsApp aimed at improving the user experience with the app

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
WhatsApp Earlier this year, the messaging service was added to the 'Great Firewall of China'. In China, WhatsApp is dwarfed by WeChat which has more than 900 million users.

Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp may soon introduce a new feature that will allow users to hear voice messages before sending them. The beta version is likely to be rolled out soon making the app even more user-friendly.

According to various sources, the new feature is one among the many features that are being tested by the WhatsApp aimed at improving the user experience with the app. As per an article in WABetaInfo, the popular WhatsApp fan site, the update will be initially available only on the iOS version, with the Android version expected to be rolled out soon in the upcoming days.

The new update is seen as part of WhatsApp’s serious attempts to improve the app. It has made serious upgrades particularly on the voice message capability of the app. Earlier it had made other improvements on voice messaging including the ability to record a message after just one click instead of pressing the record button continuously. It had also introduced certain other updates focusing on the overall improvement such as the sharing of Instagram Stories as Status messages, in-built Stickers option as on Facebook and switch between voice and video calls.

However, this is not the only eye catchy feature that is expected to be introduced on the instant messaging app. The company is also expected to roll out another feature that will solve the loss of recordings when it is interrupted by a phone call. As per the new feature, WhatsApp will automatically save the copy of the record that was interrupted by a call. The user can then edit or make required additions to the saved message and forward it through WhatsApp as a proper voice message.

tags #Technology #WhatsApp

