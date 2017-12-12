App
Dec 12, 2017 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sony joins the bezel-less bandwagon? Leaked images show full-screen Xperia phones

The leaks have appeared just before the company is expected to unveil its models during the CES event in Las Vegas.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Images of the upcoming Xperia smartphones from Sony has been leaked online. The leaks have appeared just before the company is expected to unveil its models during the CES event in January in Las Vegas.

The leaked images appeared in a report by GizChina, the popular gadget site. The images show two 'full-screen' smartphones a feature that the company had not adopted as yet. This could be a first for Sony. It also could be the first instance in which the tech giant will launch two new models simultaneously.

There are distinct features that set both models apart from each other. One of the models come with rounded edges while the other one comes with edges that are similar to the existing Sony models.  According to the report, the model with the rounded edges comes with metal housing while the model with a normal Sony design has glass built body.

xperia, gizchina

The leaked images also give certain ideas about the cameras on the models. Both models are expected to have dual cameras at the back, even though the placement is different on both the models.

It is expected that both models will come with 5.7-inch narrow-bezel displays of 18:9 aspect ratio and 4K resolution. The new models could also be powered by the latest Snapdragon 845 processor and carry Android 8.0 operating system.

It is expected that the phones will have 6GB RAM with a USB Type-C for swift and safe data transfer. Like most phone these days, Sony's rumoured launches are expected to carry fingerprint scanners.

The models are expected to be priced around Rs 60,000.

