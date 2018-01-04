Some Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ users say their phone screens waking up randomly

Samsung’s woes into the new year continue with some users of Galaxy S8 reportedly complaining about an issue where their phone would wake itself up after the screen is turned off. The issue has been reported not only by the users of Galaxy S8 but also of its larger sibling Galaxy S8+.

The issue has resulted in problems ranging from draining of batteries due to constantly-lit screens to serious issues like opening up of an app or placing a call due to accidental touches while the screen is awake. Some users also reported issues where their phone was locked down after repeated input of wrong pattern/password.

Samsung is yet to officially acknowledge the issue or whether it has received any complaints over it. While the issue does seem to be limited to any particular update or changes on the phone, some users said they the issue cropped up after installing a software update.

Some Galaxy Note 8 users too have reported to be facing the issue. An affected user uploaded the below video YouTube describing the issue.

In the last week of 2017, Galaxy Note 8, Samsung’s flagship mobile, ran into trouble after users started reporting an issue where the phone would not switch on after the battery loses its charge completely. This, even after the phone is put on charge. Though Samsung acknowledged receiving numerous complaints by users, the company is yet to come out with a solution for the same.

The new issue is the latest that has plagued phones in Samsung's famous Galaxy series. The most infamous, Note 7's ‘exploding battery’ fiasco in 2016, cost Samsung billions of dollars and led to the company losing pole position in many markets, including India.