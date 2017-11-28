App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Nov 28, 2017 04:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Software update rolling out soon to correct the only flaw OnePlus 5T has

OnePlus 5T has become the best value Android phone because of its overall good features at a competitive price 

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Almost everything about the OnePlus 5T seems to be right and on point except for one thing: the cameras leave something to be desired.

A report by Mashable earlier criticised the cameras on the OnePlus 5T  and had said that they fare averagely compared to a phone that came at the best price for almost everything: edge-to-edge screen, long battery life and a headphone jack.

OnePlus has heard complaints and the company is working on releasing a software update that will improve the image quality.

Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder had announced the update on the company’s forums on Thanksgiving.

In the list of updates to be received, Pei mentions: “Improved light photography”, especially when it comes to detail” along with “Improved selfies” and “Beautification mode only on by default in certain markets in Asia”.

The update is expected to come out by early December.

All the improvements come as a fresh relief to all 5T users, especially fixation of the beauty mode which tends to go overboard by airbrushing skin, making it look highly artificial.

The fact that OnePlus is working on an update is quite impressive, and this will clear the sole stumble point for OnePlus 5T.

tags #OnePlus #Technology

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.