Software update rolling out soon to correct the only flaw OnePlus 5T has

Almost everything about the OnePlus 5T seems to be right and on point except for one thing: the cameras leave something to be desired.

A report by Mashable earlier criticised the cameras on the OnePlus 5T and had said that they fare averagely compared to a phone that came at the best price for almost everything: edge-to-edge screen, long battery life and a headphone jack.

OnePlus has heard complaints and the company is working on releasing a software update that will improve the image quality.

Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder had announced the update on the company’s forums on Thanksgiving.

In the list of updates to be received, Pei mentions: “Improved light photography”, especially when it comes to detail” along with “Improved selfies” and “Beautification mode only on by default in certain markets in Asia”.

The update is expected to come out by early December.

All the improvements come as a fresh relief to all 5T users, especially fixation of the beauty mode which tends to go overboard by airbrushing skin, making it look highly artificial.

The fact that OnePlus is working on an update is quite impressive, and this will clear the sole stumble point for OnePlus 5T.