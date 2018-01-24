App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Powered by

Godrej

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 24, 2018 10:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Smartphone sales fall 3 pc in Q4 2017: GfK

This also pulled down the overall sales for Emerging Asia region that witnessed a slip of one percent to 58.6 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, GfK said in a report.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image.
Representative image.

Smartphone sales in India fell by 3 percent as low-priced 4G feature phones may have cannibalised smartphone sales, as per research firm GfK.

This also pulled down the overall sales for Emerging Asia region that witnessed a slip of one percent to 58.6 million units in the fourth quarter of 2017, GfK said in a report.

The report, however, did not give sales numbers for individual countries.

Emerging Asia region includes India, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines and Thailand.

related news

"Emerging Asia saw smartphone sales of 58.6 million units in 4Q17, down one percent year-on-year. This was dragged by a three percent decline in India, where a proliferation of low- priced 4G feature phones likely cannibalised smartphone sales," it said.

The report also said the average sales price (ASP) of smartphones globally increased by 10 percent year-on-year to USD 363, the fastest quarterly growth rate so far.

GfK said 397 million units of smartphones were sold in the fourth quarter of 2017, up 1 percent y-o-y. Revenue generated was to the tune of USD 144 billion, the data showed.

Demand in the fourth quarter was primarily driven by Middle East and Africa, which experienced 8 percent growth, and Central and Eastern Europe, where demand grew 7 percent.

For the entire 2017, smartphone sales totalled 1.46 billion units and generated revenue of USD 479 billion.

"Smartphone y-o-y demand growth moderated for the fourth consecutive quarter, rising only 1 percent to 397 million units in Q4'17. However, sales value increased by 11 percent y-o-y in the quarter, which is exceptional growth for such a mature technology category," Arndt Polifke, Global Director of PoS telecom research at GfK, said.

This came as the proliferation of smartphones with larger and bezel-less (edge-to-edge) displays incentivised consumers to purchase more expensive devices, he added.

Yotaro Noguchi, product lead in GfK's trends and forecasting division, said the outlook for 2018 is positive.

"...GfK forecasts global smartphone demand to rise by 3 percent compared to 2017, driven by Emerging Asia and Central and Eastern Europe," Noguchi added.

tags #Business #Technology

most popular

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Budget 2018: 6 stocks bought on Budget Day gave up to 2000% return if held for 3 years

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Idea Cellular widens Q3 net loss to RS 1,284 crore; revenue at Rs 6,510 crore

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Nifty likely to hit 11,100 levels ahead of expiry; 5 stocks which could give up to 20% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.