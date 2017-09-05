App
Sep 05, 2017 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Say hi to SIA, SBI's new chatbot who will answer your queries

SIA will handle the key work processes - answer customer queries which revolve around home, education, car and personal loans, recurring and term deposits.

Moneycontrol News

State Bank of India (SBI) has launched its own chatbot, SIA, to take care of customer queries, NDTV Profit reported.

SBI Intelligent Assistant (SIA) is designed to guide customers through the retail products and services. It is currently in the beta testing phase.

Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), this creation showcases SBI's efforts to streamline their operations.

SIA will handle the key work processes - answer customer queries which revolve around home, education, car and personal loans, recurring and term deposits.

Chatbots are digital robots which can converse via audio or text.

SBI, in a recent blog post, claimed that their digital platforms like SBI inTouch are using bots and artificial intelligence which handle a variety of operations, aiming to improve customer experience.

Major financial institutions are investing in AI aiming to boost their overall performance.

ICICI Bank installed 'Software Robotics' in 2016. It imitates human actions and is in over 200 business processes across its various operations. According to the bank, the response time to customers is cut by up to 60 percent.

Axis Bank partnered with a Singapore-based fintech to launch chatbots which will offer mobile banking services to customers.

