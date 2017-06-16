App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jun 15, 2017 11:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

SAP India to train 1 mn on digital technologies by 2019

SAP India aims to impart digital literacy to one million people in the country by 2019 through partnerships with ITC and Larsen & Toubro Public Charitable Trust (LTPCT).

SAP India to train 1 mn on digital technologies by 2019

SAP India aims to impart digital literacy to one million people in the country by 2019 through partnerships with ITC and Larsen & Toubro Public Charitable Trust (LTPCT).

As part of its 'Code Unnati' programme, SAP India plans to offer employment-led digital literacy and software skills to citizens, including students, women and the differently- abled.

"We run a similar programme in Africa, where we have created half a million employment opportunities. In India, we want to equip citizens with the most pertinent IT skills that will make them more relevant in the job market," SAP Indian Subcontinent president and MD, Deb Deep Sengupta told PTI.

SAP will provide technology infrastructure and expertise on course curriculum. ITC and LTPCT, on the other hand, will enable outreach in far-flung, tribal areas to ensure monitoring and evaluation.

The company will also set up 100 code unnati Community Services Centres to provide training to 'Sarpanchs' (Village Council administrators) and educate local citizens on effective utilisation of various available e-services.

In the pilot phase till next year, the initiative will focus on rural areas of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

It will also reach out to areas in urban demographies in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Vishakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

tags #Business #Technology

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.