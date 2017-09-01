SanDisk launches 'world's highest capacity microSD card' with 400GB capacity

Moneycontrol News

Flash memory products manufacturer SanDisk has launched a new microSD card, which it claims is the highest capacity microSD card ever at 400GB. The microSDXC card will be available for purchase from SanDisk’s website or major retailers at a price of USD 249.99 or approximately Rs 16,000.

The company, which is owned by Western Digital, launched this product at IFA 2017 two years since it launched its predecessor which had a capacity of 200GB. According to the company, the 400GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC UHS-I card can provide transfer speeds of upto 100MB per second.

With 400GB storage space, the memory card can store up to 40 hours of High-Definition movies, together with thousands of high-quality photographs. The company claims a user can transfer 1,200 high-quality photographs in a minute. If permitted by your smartphone, the card also lets you save most of your apps and games to this external storage.

The card comes with a 10-year limited warranty.