Jan 09, 2018 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung unveils 'The Wall', a modular TV with a 146-inch wide screen at CES 2018

The giant TV that measures 146 inches comes with MicroLED technology enabling it to produce pictures

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Televisions seem to be becoming a key focus area in this year’s Consumer Electronics Show. While LG came up with a fully foldable 65-inch display, now it is Samsung that has announced a giant 146-inch TV called ‘The Wall.’

The new concept that made its debut on Sunday during an event organised at CES Las Vegas is, according to the company, the first ever modular TV for consumers. The giant TV that measures 146 inches comes with MicroLED technology. Similar to the OLED, the MicroLED comes with several microscopic LEDs that can emit its own light without the help of any filters or backlight.

This enables the TV to emit pictures that are not only bright but also creates lush colours as seen on OLED sets, making the screens much more durable and effective. The bezel-less screen also enables the users to customise the size and shape of their TV as per their need making them extremely adaptable.

“At Samsung, we are dedicated to providing consumers with a wide range of cutting-edge screen experiences… as the world’s first consumer modular MicroLED television, ‘The Wall’ represents another breakthrough. It can transform into any size and delivers incredible brightness, color gamut, color volume and black levels. We’re excited about this next step along our roadmap to the future of screen technology, and the remarkable viewing experience it offers to consumers,” Jonghee Han, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said in a report on Samsung’s Newsroom website.

The company, besides ‘The Wall’ also unveiled another TV, i.e. an 85-inch AI-powered 8K TV that is set to rival the 88-inch 8K OLED TV of LG. It is also set to start commercial sales by the middle of the year. In all, the CES 2018 indicates that the television market may become furthermore competitive.

