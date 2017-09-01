Samsung to build self-driving cars, gets approval to test them on California's public streets

South Korean electronics giant Samsung has become the latest company to venture into the self-driving car space and has been approved to test its vehicles on California's public roads, according to a report by The Verge.

Samsung is one among a long list of companies to have agreed to the terms of Autonomous Vehicle Tester Program issued by the California Department of Motor Vehicles. Others include Apple, Bosch, Delphi, NVIDIA and Waymo besides regular car manufacturers Volkswagen, BMW and General Motors, among others.

Interestingly, in 2015, Samsung had announced it would focus on self-driving car software through a new division, instead of building an entire vehicle. Its rival Apple has also shifted its focus from self-driving cars to self-driving systems.