Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 8 featuring a massive 6.3 inch screen

After months of rumours and speculation, Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest flagship device, the Galaxy Note 8, at a grand live presentation in New York City on Wednesday.

The phone features a massive 6.3 inch screen with a resolution of 2,960 x1,440 pixels with a density of 522 ppi. The screen is marginally taller than the five-month-old Galaxy S8 which sports a 6.2 inch screen. The device has an AMOLED Infinity display which is nearly bezel-less. The gigantic device is apt for drawing, taking notes with the S-Pen, browsing, multimedia, among other things.

The other highlight of the phone is the primary dual 12-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.7 & f/2.4.The primary camera will feature a 2x optical zoom and has dual LED flash. The camera duo are capable of recording 2160 pixel video at 30fps, 1080 pixel video at 60fps, 720 pixel video at 240fps videos.

For the selfie buffs the phone will sport an 8 megapixel snapper at the front which is capable of recording 1440 pixel videos at 30fps along with autofocus.

The phone will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC in the US. The international version, however, will run on an Exynos 8895 SoC which is a home-grown Samsung chip.

The device weighs 195 grams which is a full 22 grams heavier than Galaxy S8 and will measure 6.4x2.9x0.34 inches.

The device will feature security measures such as an Iris scanner and a back-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone has 6 GB RAM and has an internal storage capacity of 64GB. TIt supports expandable memory and can be expanded up to 256 GB with a dedicated microSD card slot.

It will also have a dedicated “Bixby” voice assistant hardware button on the side as well an S-Pen, which marks its return on the Galaxy Note series.

Coming to the battery, the phone features a 3,300 mAh non-removable Li-Ion battery. To rewind, it was the exploding battery saga which had brought this phone's predecessor, the Note 7, into the limelight.

Connectivity wise, the phone will feature Type-C connector, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi Direct among others. The phone features fast battery charging (quick charge 2.0) along with wireless charging.

The phone and the S-Pen both are water-resistant (IP68) and dust proof and will come in four colours: Midnight Black, Maple Gold, Orchid Grey, Deep Sea Blue.

Now, coming to the price, one won't expect Samsung’s flagship phone to be inexpensive and the phone just fits the bill so to speak. In US, the phone will be sold by various carriers at different prices. For example, T-Mobile will be selling the phone at USD 930 (more than Rs 60,000) outright, or USD 30 per month given you pay you pay USD 210 outright. AT&T will be selling the phone at an instalment of USD 31.67 on a 30-month instalment plan, which works out to around USD 950. Verizon will sell the phone at USD 40 per month on a 24 months instalment plan.

The company is yet to announce the availability of the phone in India. However, it will arrive on the US shores on September 15.

Note 8 is extremely important for Samsung as it not only its flagship but is also the successor of the Note 7, which was eventually withdrawn after controversies over its defective batteries.