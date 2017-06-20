Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 launched      

Samsung Electronics today announced the launch of its tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 in India here, priced at Rs 47,990. Galaxy Tab S3, with a 9.7-inch Super AMOLED display and a 6 mm thin metal frame, weighs just 434 grams and has an elegant looking glass back, company officials said.

They said the device comes with an advanced S Pen for better productivity. Galaxy Tab S3 would be offered to consumers at a price of Rs 47,990 and will come in black and silver colours and be available across retail stores starting from today, Samsung India Director- Mobile Business Vishal Kaul said at the launch event here.

"The powerful new Galaxy Tab S3 is built with premium technology that offers a productive and versatile experience to consumers, designed for users at home, work or on the go. With this premium tablet, Samsung will further consolidate its leadership in the market," he said.

Samsung said Galaxy Tab S3 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor (Quad Core 2.15GHz + 1.6GHz), 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory that is expandable via microSD up to 256GB and runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

It comes with Quad Speakers, fast charging capability and a 6,000mAh battery which supports 12 hours of Video Playback, 13MP auto focus rear camera with flash and a 5MP front camera, and supports Pogo keyboards that require no separate charging or pairing.