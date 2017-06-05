Robots are taking away people's jobs: Here's how humans can deal with the threat

The advances in robotics and artificial intelligence in different sectors has added to the chorus about rising automation threatening people's jobs.

Automation of activities enables businesses to improve performance, quality and productivity while reducing the cost, which continues to attract more employers to shift to automation. As a result, humans have to compete with machines that outperform humans in almost all aspects.

Here's what experts say on this:

- According to World Economic Forum (WEF) 2016 report titled Future of Jobs, automation and technological advancements could impact more than 5.1 million jobs due to disruptive labor market changes between 2015–20, with a total loss of 7.1 million jobs in the office and administrative sector and a total gain of 2 million jobs in several smaller sectors.

- Another report by McKinsey Global institute stated that almost half of work activities globally have the potential to be automated using current technology. It estimated that automation could raise productivity growth globally by 0.8 to 1.4 percent annually.

In a future global economy that could potentially be devoid of work for humans, how can humankind tackle the threat of a jobless future?

So far, two approaches have been proposed to deal with the increasing automation. Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft suggested an approach to tax robots as they take away people's jobs.

"If a human worker does $50,000 of work in a factory, that income is taxed," Gates said in an interview with Quartz. "If a robot comes in to do the same thing, you'd think we'd tax the robot at a similar level."

Gates contention is, effect, levying a tax on the capital employed by businesses in using them.

Even though the implementation of such a radical idea would require support from stakeholders such as politicians, employers and policymakers, the idea of levying taxes as compensation for loss of jobs seems like a possibility.

However, the European Commissioner in charge of the bloc's push for a Digital Single Market (DSM), Andrus Ansip, opposed Gate's idea of taxing robots as they accelerate the country's progress.

In a CNBC-hosted panel on Thursday at the Pioneers tech conference in Vienna, Ansip said, "The aim of taxation is not just (to) collect revenues … But to increase salaries of teachers and police. Taxes are also to have some influence over some processes. I fully agree that we have to tax bad habits, for example pollution, or smoking, or drinking alcoholic drinks, this I can understand."



Another possible way to deal with the impact on jobs and society from automation and AI (artificial intelligence) technology is the idea of universal basic income (UBI).

UBI is a policy in which every citizen in a certain country receives a regular, but equal amount of money regardless of whether they are employed or not.

In a panel at Pioneers tech conference, major Silicon Valley names such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg backed the idea of a universal basic income (UBI).

On the other hand, Ansip believes that like the new technology had created more work, and automation would do the same, according to a CNBC report.

According to WEF report on future of jobs, current pace of technological advancement would change the demand of required skill set, creating jobs in areas unrelated to technology.

The table suggests there would be a decline in demand for technical skills but a rise in demand for cognitive abilities.