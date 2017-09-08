Researchers hack into Siri, Google Assistant, Alexa, Bixby using ‘Dolphin Attack’

Moneycontrol News

A group of researchers from China’s Zheijiang University have found a loophole through which smartphones using voice assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, Samsung S Voice, Bixby can be hacked.

According to the report, the group took advantage of a hack known as the Dolphin Attack, where virtual assistants on the phone were taken control of by sending frequencies of more than 20,000Hz.

Virtual assistants on phones work use Speech Recognition technology, where machines or programs identify words spoken to them and convert the same into a language which is understood by machines.

For instance, you can simply talk to the virtual assistant and ask it to set a reminder on the phone or to make a call or send a message to a recipient, etc. One can even ask virtual assistants to perform complicated actions such as suggesting the best possible route to reach from point A to point B on a map.

Unlike humans, microphones can pick up frequencies well above 20,000Hz and hence can take commands if relayed at this frequency, without the owner knowing about it. The researchers worked around this concept and relayed human voice commands which were translated into ultrasound frequencies. The resarchers could do this task using very cheap and widely available components such as a regular smartphone, an amplifier, an ultrasonic transducer and a battery.

The hack was found to be working on all major assistants such as Alexa, Siri, Google Assistant, Bixby, etc and across devices such as an iPad, Macbook, Amazon Echo and even an Audi Q3, among others.

The reason we should take this seriously is because the hack required very negligible expenses and it was successful almost every time it was attempted. Also, the hacker does not require any sort of additional access from the device to carry out the attack.

However, there are certain conditions that have to be met for the attack to take place. First and foremost, the device which has to be hacked should have voice assistants activated. Secondly, the device needs to be in a proximity of less than five to six feet. Furthermore, the device needs to be left unlocked.

Also, when a device’s virtual assistant has been instructed to do something, the assistant replies back, which can alert the owner of the device. So, for the hack to successfully take place, the owner needs to be away from the device or at least be distracted. If all these conditions are met, the hack can take place. The researchers even demonstrated their success by hacking into an Audi Q3 and changing the navigation. They also made smartphones execute commands such as ‘open dolphinattack.com’, or made the car ‘open the back door’.