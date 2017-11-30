Research says staying bumper-to-bumper at traffic lights may not be necessary to cross quickly

Traditional thinking says, the closer a car is to a traffic light, the more likely that car will be to pass through the intersection before the light turns red again, however, this may not be true. Tailgating at a traffic light may not be as helpful to pass the traffic light, before it turns red again, as you think.

A research conducted by students of Virginia Tech Engineering showed that it does not matter how much space you keep between your car and the vehicle next to you, the chances of crossing the traffic light remain the same.

The researchers conducted experiments with a bunch of volunteer drivers and asked them to gradually increase space between the cars, initially from 1.25 feet to 50 feet and recorded the time taken to cross using drone camera.

Analysis showed that the time required for all cars to pass through remained relatively fixed, give or take about one second, for spacing distances up to 25 feet.

Drone footage revealed that cars take more time to accelerate when they stop closer together than when they stop farther apart. The researchers conceptualised this aspect of the Smart Road experiment as the latent heat of transitioning from a solid, or stopped, phase to a liquid, or moving, phase. Source: Virginia Tech

“We varied the bumper-to-bumper spacing between cars by a factor of 20 and saw virtually no change in how much time it took for the cars to pass through the intersection when the light turned green,” said Jonathan Boreyko, assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics.

“The results mean there’s no point in getting closer to the car in front of you when traffic comes to a stop.”

The inspiration to conduct the research came when Boreyko was sitting in a car on a traffic intersection and noticed that cars had to wait for the car in front of them to regain a safe spacing before they could start moving again. This led to a hypothesis, that, contrary to popular opinion it might actually be better for cars to stop farther apart from each other when idling at a traffic light.

He later teamed up with other students of the institute to investigate his hypotheses.

The research team, however, found that the same does not hold valid in case of human crowds. “The closer people got to each other, the faster they could empty the line. We realised that people move very slowly, but can accelerate very quickly, which minimises the lag effect we saw with the cars at the traffic light,” said Boreyko.

Jonathan Boreyko (left) and graduate student Farzad Ahmadi monitor pedestrian spacing as a line 'empties' at The Cube in Virginia Tech’s Moss Arts Center. The team found that people move slowly but accelerate quickly, meaning packing tightly in lines increases pedestrians’ chances of moving through faster. Source: Virginia Tech

“When my father was teaching me how to drive, he told me that to prevent an accident, you should stop so you can easily see the rear bumper of the car in front of you at a traffic light,” said Ahmadi, the lead writer of the research paper. “I’ve never done that until I analysed the data of this experiment.”