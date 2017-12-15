App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 15, 2017 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Renault to hike prices of Kwid, Duster, Lodgy by up to 3%

French car major Renault on Friday said it will increase prices of Kwid, Duster and Lodgy by up to 3 percent from January to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

French car major Renault on Friday said it will increase prices of Kwid, Duster and Lodgy by up to 3 percent from January to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company has however kept its recently launched premium SUV Captur out of the price revision.

"The price hike will be applicable on Kd, Duster and Lodgy...Reasons for the price hike are to partially offset the impact of rising input and freight costs," the company said in a statement.

Yesterday, Mahindra & Mahindra and Volkswagen announced to increase prices of their respective vehicles in the country.

While Mahindra announced to increase prices of passenger and commercial vehicles by up to 3 percent from January, Volkswagen said it will hike prices by up to Rs 20,000.

Already, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu have announced price hike from early next year.

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #India #Renault #Technology

most popular

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Use rallies to build short positions; 4 stocks which can give up to 18% return

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Gujarat exit poll positive for market; focus now shifts to Budget 2018: Brokerages

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Outcome of Exit Polls in Gujarat among top 5 factors cheering Sensex, Nifty

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.