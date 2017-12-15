Renault to hike prices of Kwid, Duster, Lodgy by up to 3%

French car major Renault on Friday said it will increase prices of Kwid, Duster and Lodgy by up to 3 percent from January to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company has however kept its recently launched premium SUV Captur out of the price revision.

"The price hike will be applicable on Kd, Duster and Lodgy...Reasons for the price hike are to partially offset the impact of rising input and freight costs," the company said in a statement.

Yesterday, Mahindra & Mahindra and Volkswagen announced to increase prices of their respective vehicles in the country.

While Mahindra announced to increase prices of passenger and commercial vehicles by up to 3 percent from January, Volkswagen said it will hike prices by up to Rs 20,000.

Already, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Ford, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Skoda and Isuzu have announced price hike from early next year.