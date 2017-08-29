App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Aug 28, 2017 10:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JioPhone pre-booking suspended after ‘overwhelming response’. Registration still open: How to register

"Millions have pre-booked the JioPhone. We will inform you when pre-booking resumes," a message on Reliance Jio website said.

JioPhone pre-booking suspended after ‘overwhelming response’. Registration still open: How to register

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Jio has suspended the pre-booking of its much awaited "effectively free" 4G feature phone following overbooking of initial lot which is expected to be delivered in September.

"Millions have pre-booked the JioPhone. We will inform you when pre-booking resumes," a message on Reliance Jio website said.

A company official said pre-booking has been suspended after receiving overwhelming response. However, Jio didn't respond to queries on whether the pre-booking was stopped across all Jio stores and retailers.

Though the company is not accepting any pre-booking for the time being, one can still register for the phone on its official website, jio.com by clicking on the 'register now' link.

On registration, the company will ask you for a few details such as your name, phone number and email ID if you are booking for an individual or for one person.

However, if a person is booking for a company or for business purposes -- multiple phones -- the customer will need to select business first and then enter details such as contact number, company name, Pincode, Pan or GST number, and email ID. The customer can then also select the number of JioPhones he would like to book.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in his last annual general meeting speech had said the company plans to sell 5 million JioPhone every week.

The pre-booking of JioPhones started on August 24 against payment of refundable deposit of Rs 500 and rest of the refundable deposit of Rs 1,000 has to be paid by customer when company starts delivering them in September.

Ambani had announced that total amount will be refunded after 36 months when the customer returns the phone.

According to sources, the delivery of the JioPhone is expected to start around second week of September.

He said that voice calling for customers of the "effectively free" JioPhone would always be free and they would get unlimited data for a month against a payment of Rs 153.

JioPhone, which can be operated by speaking out instructions to dial, type messages and the like will come with pre-loaded Jio apps for messaging and entertainment. The phone can be connected with television sets for watching live TV using the Jio TV app.

The phone will also include some of the popular instant messaging and social networking apps.

With inputs from PTI

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #4G #Business #Companies #India #JioPhone #Mukesh Ambani #pre-booking #reliance jio

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.