Redmi 4 flash sale ends within an hour; causes Amazon India website to crash

Moneycontrol News

Xiaomi's latest mid-range smartphone the Xiaomi Redmi 4 went on sale on Tuesday on a limited release basis on Xiaomi's website mi.com and Amazon and quickly went out of stock within an hour.

Also, Amazon India's website crashed during the flash sale on account of the frenzy to buy the phone.

The Amazon.in website and app displayed the message — Please try again in a short while.

The 5-inch budget smartphone with 720p comes in three variants. The 2GB RAM/ 16GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 6,999. The 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999.

All three options pack the Snapdragon 435 octacore processor, the most powerful 400 series optimised for budget smartphones. The processor also offers the Qualcomm Adreno 505 GPU which would make graphic heavy apps and games function without a hiccup.

The anodised aluminium casing houses a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 offers a 13MP rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and an f/2.2 aperture and 5 MP front camera with face recognition features.

Redmi 4 packs a powerful 4100 mAh battery and promises 12 hours of video playback or 13 hours of non-stop gaming and an 18 day standby time.

The smartphone will go on sale again as an Amazon Exclusive on May 30 at 12 pm.