Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 845, will power next-gen flagships like Galaxy S9 and OnePlus 6

The all-new Snapdragon 845, successor to Snapdragon 835 chipset has been announced at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit in Maui, as per media reports.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC will power the upcoming Xiaomi flagship Mi 7, and later will go on to power other top-end Android devices as well as Windows 10 notebooks. It is not clear if the Mi 7 will be launched in India.

LG, Samsung and OnePlus are said to be using the chip in their upcoming flagships phones Galaxy S9 and OnePlus 6 slated for next year.

Samsung Foundry is said to be partnering with Qualcomm for coming out with the new chip and is reportedly working on reducing power consumption and increasing performance in process technology, both of which will help Qualcomm market as an advanced option for premier mobile devices.

Qualcomm will pair the 845 chip with the latest X20 LTE modem that offers gigabit connectivity on supported networks. The company also hinted at support for more immersive virtual reality content and better-inbuilt security such as chip-level encryption with the Snapdragon 845.

In a teaser, Qualcomm showed that the Snapdragon 845 will support capturing 360-degree videos in “Hollywood quality”, reported India Today.

A few weeks back, reports suggested that Apple was working with Intel to come out with the first 5G-enabled iPhone after a long-standing legal dispute with Qualcomm.

As of now, speculations are circulating that the new chip will lead to better power efficiency. The devices with the new chip are not likely to be unveiled before January 2018.