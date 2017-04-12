Apr 11, 2017 10:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Personal Computer market: India a bright spot
PC sales have been languishing across the globe for the last 18 quarters however India is suddenly emerging as a ray of hope for pc makers and Lenovo is gearing up to soak it in, CNBC-TV18's Rukmini Rao and Arundhati Ramanan report.
