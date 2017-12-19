Performance woes on older iPhones due to iOS updates and decaying battery: Geekbench developer

Geekbench developer in a blog post suggested that older Apple iPhone’s performance woes are linked to their decaying batteries and updates they have received.

Quoting a Reddit post, John Poole said that though we expect battery capacity to decrease as batteries age, we expect processor performance to stay the same but as per reports this is far from true.

Users who complained that performance of older iPhones like iPhone 6 series downgrades after a point of time have reported that replacing the battery increases their score (as well as the performance of the phone).

“I believe (as do others) that Apple introduced a change to limit performance when battery condition decreases past a certain point,” says Poole.

He also quotes (and agrees to) an argument of a Reddit user: Many iPhone 6s devices were shutting down unexpectedly, even after the battery replacement program (Which many people weren’t entitled to use). Because degraded batteries last much less and end up with a lower voltage Apple’s solution was to scale down CPU performance, it doesn’t solve anything and is a bad experience…but it’s better than having your device shutdown at 40 percent when you need it the most.

According to Poole, the problem arises due to updates which Apple pushes to solve the infamous shutdown problem. He says that iPhone 6s’ Geekbench 4 scores for iOS 10.2.0 appear unimodal with a peak around the average score. However, the distribution of iPhone 6s scores for iOS 10.2.1 appears multimodal, with one large peak around the average and several smaller peaks around lower scores. Under iOS 11.2.0 the effect is even more pronounced.

A similar trend has started with iPhone 7 as well for which iOS 11.2.0 has been pushed.

The anomaly is due to Apple’s effort to reduce the clock speed of the processor via software updates.

“While this state is created to mask a deficiency in battery power, users may believe that the slow down is due to CPU performance, instead of battery performance, which is triggering an Apple introduced CPU slow-down,” adds Poole saying that Apple’s attempt has put users in a state of confusion.