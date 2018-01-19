App
Jan 19, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Paytm adds option to apply for physical debit card to iOS app

Paytm Payments Bank customers can now send in requests for debit cards through the app.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Paytm In May this year, SoftBank completed its then biggest investment in India when it pumped USD 1.4 billion in Paytm. Paytm is the largest e-wallet service in the country and has been expanding into e-commerce and payments banking.
Paytm In May this year, SoftBank completed its then biggest investment in India when it pumped USD 1.4 billion in Paytm. Paytm is the largest e-wallet service in the country and has been expanding into e-commerce and payments banking.

Paytm may have disappointed the section of its customer base that uses iPhones when it launched BHIM UPI transactions on its Android application a couple of months ago but not on its iOS application.

But all that changed on Thursday when the payments company launched an update for its iOS app, which included BHIM UPI transactions and an option to apply for physical debit cards if one is a Paytm Payments Bank customer.

This option is currently only available for Paytm's iOS users but will be developed for its Android version soon. To apply for a card, customers need to tap on the 'Bank' icon, scroll down and select ‘Debit & ATM services’, and select ‘Request Card’, add a delivery address, and hit ‘Proceed’.

The card costs Rs 120, which is a one-time charge. The card can be used at stores and for cash withdrawal at ATMs.

To create a Paytm Payments Bank account, a customer needs to tap on the 'Bank' icon, and enter their details, which include their Aadhaar details. The customer then needs to set up an appointment to complete their KYC process, after which they can use the bank account.

