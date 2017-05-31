App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
May 31, 2017 07:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The 180-gram phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. The Eluga I3 Mega offers 3 GB RAM and 16 GB internal memory upgradeable up to 128 GB.

Panasonic launches 5.5-inch Eluga I3 Mega smartphone at Rs 11,490

Moneycontrol News

Panasonic launched the all new Eluga I3 Mega smartphone within the 4G-enabled Eluga series at Rs  11,490 on Wednesday.

The 180-gram phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. The Eluga I3 Mega offers 3 GB RAM  and 16 GB internal memory upgradeable up to 128 GB. The phone has a 5.5 inch HD IPS display screen and has a 4000 mAh battery.

Panasonic Eluga I3

The phone also has a five-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera with 80 degree wide angle. The phone will be available in two colours - Champaign Gold and Silver.

Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India said in a press release, "The full-metal body Eluga I3 Mega is designed to stand out in the crowd and is targeted towards the youth who like to keep it stylish."

"The powerful smart phone with 4000 mAh battery and 5.5-inch display screen will solve the undying issue of college students and professionals who are always on the go," he added.

According to the company, the model is also enabled with 'Android-for-work' which will offer added security and will allow users to keep their data safe. The Eluga I3 Mega also has 4G VoLTE, Dual sim, GPS and WiFi features.

