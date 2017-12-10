App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Dec 10, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

Oppo gets green nod to set up manufacturing unit in Noida

As per the proposal, Oppo wants to set up a smartphone manufacturing unit in 110.04 acres in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The project will comprise of factory, offices, dormitory, canteen and play area.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has been given green clearance to set up a mobile manufacturing unit in Greater Noida at a cost of Rs 2,200 crore, a senior government official said.

The Union Environment Ministry has granted the environment clearance to its Indian subsidiary Oppo Mobiles India Pvt Ltd for the proposed project.

"The clearance has been given to the Oppo's project after taking into account the views of an expert green panel. It is subject to compliance with certain conditions," the government official said.

The environment clearance certificate has already been issued to the company, the official added.

related news

As per the proposal, Oppo wants to set up a smartphone manufacturing unit in 110.04 acres in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The project will comprise of factory, offices, dormitory, canteen and play area.

The project cost is estimated to be at Rs 2,200 crore.

The company has informed the government that about 13,043 kg per day solid waste will be generated in the proposed project. Bio-degradable waste will be processed, while the non-biodegradable waste will be handed over to local vendors.

The state electricity board will supply power to the proposed project, it said.

The proposed project will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for both skilled and unskilled labour during construction and operation phase, the company added.

To make India a global hub for electronics manufacturers, the government is giving incentives through the Modified Special Incentive Package Scheme (M-SIPS) and Electronic Development Fund (EDF).

tags #Technology

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.