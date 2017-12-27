OnePlus will never settle: After OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 6 rumoured to launch in March 2018

It has been not long since OnePlus had launched its latest model i.e. OnePlus 5T in the smartphone market just months after the launch of the OnePlus 5 model. Now, new leaks suggest that the Chinese smartphone manufacturers are planning to launch another model called OnePlus 6 early next year.

The new model, as per a report in the tech blog Digit is expected to be launched around next March. It is speculated that the OnePlus 6 will come with an under glass fingerprint sensor that will be placed on the front of the smartphone right below the display. If this becomes a reality, it will be a shift in the design style by the company who had moved the sensor to the rear. The placement of the sensor in the rear was not considered ideal by many users who preferred it on the front.

The new flagship phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset. In all other aspects, the smartphone is expected to be similar to its predecessor - the OnePlus 5T. The model too is expected to have a 6.1 inch optic AMOLED screen display with 1080*2160 pixel resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio similar to most recent models.

While it is not clear whether the model will come in different variants, it is likely that the basic version will come with 6GB RAM. The model could possibly be coming with a dual SIM set up and could have dual-camera set up on the rear along with a selfie camera in the front.

However, the practice of the Chinese manufacturer to launch newer models on such quick succession has created reactions that are not always positive. Recently company’s co-founder had to announce the extension of its face recognition feature to OnePlus 5 models after customers raised voice against the presence of the feature only on OnePlus 5T that was launched only a few months after the former.