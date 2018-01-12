OnePlus to launch flagship phone in 5 months; will feature Snapdragon 845

After a spectacular run with its current flagship model -- the OnePlus 5T -- phone manufacturer OnePlus has confirmed that it will come out with its next flagship phone late in the second quarter of this year.

The development was confirmed by Pete Lau, co-founder and CEO of OnePlus, in an interview to CNET on the side-lines of the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 (CES 2018), which is currently underway at Las Vegas.

The announcement comes at a time when OnePlus’ current flagship OnePlus 5T is selling like hot cakes. The company has a reputation of delivering affordable flagship-killer smartphones and one can assume the upcoming phone will be based along the same lines.

Also present at the venue was OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, who translated Lau's comments for CNET (Lau spoke in Mandarin). The CEO also pointed out that the OnePlus 5T is now the company's fastest and best-selling product.

Although Lau refused to divulge any further information, he confirmed that the device would run on the latest processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 845. "Of course, there's no other choice," Lau said.

However, it would be safe to speculate that the upcoming device would follow chronological order and would be named OnePlus 6. Lau said the company may not follow tradition and may not launch a second phone in 2018.

Apart from the upcoming launch, Lau also said OnePlus will start talking to US-based telecom carriers this year in order to strike a distribution deal. Though OnePlus is gaining momentum in the US, the company is yet to replicate its global success in the country due to the lack of a deal with any major carrier.

"If the right opportunity and right timing come along, we'll be very happy to experiment," Lau said.

An agreement with a major carrier is one of the necessities for phone manufacturers in the US as analysts estimate that approximately 85-90 percent of customers in the country buy their smartphones from them.

OnePlus has traditionally focused a lot on selling its devices through various online websites, including its own. However, off late it has started striking partnerships with telecom companies in Europe and is looking forward to inking such a deal in the United States as well.