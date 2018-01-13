App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 12, 2018 09:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus introduces Switch app to simplify data migration between phones

While data transfer apps are common on Google's Play Store, very few offers features such as call logs, messages along with photos, videos, etc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus has recently announced a data transfer app called the OnePlus Switch to simplify data transfer between Android devices. The app joins a long list of data transfer apps which are already present on Google’s Play Store.

However, what differentiates the app from the others are the features on offer. While most apps on the store are easy to use, very few support transfer of call logs, messages, photos etc. Google too has its proprietary backup system. However, even Google doesn’t support all sorts of transfer.

OnePlus Switch lets a user transfer not only contacts, calendar and photos but users can also transfer messages, call logs, photos, videos, audio files, and even applications from one phone to another. And it does all this without using precious mobile data which is significant considering most transfers can run into multiple gigabytes of data.

The app is extremely easy to install. Once installed, the app provides an auto-generated QR code, which lets the phones to pair. On the following screen the user is provided with all the supported data which can be transferred. Here the user can either select all data or any particular data which has to be transferred and the transfer process begins, as simple as that.

The app is extremely light on your phone and takes up only 8.6 MB. The app supports only Android 6.0 or above. Currently, the app only supports Android OS, however the company has promised that it will rollout updates in the future which may support Apple’s iOS. The app may also add support to Wi-Fi history, camera settings, apps data, and more in future.

