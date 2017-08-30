OnePlus 6 concept design shows bezel-less display and 25 MP camera
The concept design, as envisioned, sports a 25 MP dual lens vertical camera on the back with dual LED flash and 16 MP dual lens camera on the front
Moneycontrol News
The euphoria over the “flagship killer” OnePlus 5 is yet to be over and enthusiasts have started speculating about OnePlus 6, the next in the series.
One such enthusiast on his YouTube channel has uploaded a video showing the concept design of the phone.
Watch | OnePlus 6 concept design 2018
The concept design predicts a 25 MP dual lens vertical camera on the back with dual LED flash and 16 MP dual lens camera on the front.
The OnePlus 6 concept expects the phone to come with an 8 GB RAM and powered by a 4000 mAh battery. It would run the latest Android Oreo. Memory-wise, it would have three variants: 32 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB.
Also Read: OnePlus 5 limited edition Soft Gold variant launched
One standout feature which the concept envisions is the glowing logo at the back which would also monitor your health via embedded biometric sensors.
The concept expects it to come in three colours— Jet Black, Gold and Pearl White.Note: The features above are not actual but the imagination of the concept’s creator.