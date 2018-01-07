OnePlus 5T review: Bezel-less screen, better camera make it bang for the buck

The November launch of OnePlus 5T has turned a few heads considering that the handset maker had rolled out OnePlus 5 just five months ago. The OnePlus 5T also brings curtains on OnePlus 5 – a phone often touted as one of the best smartphones of 2017.

So, how does 5T compare with OnePlus 5, or for that matter, against most other phones in the market? Let us find out.

Design

The only few changes OnePlus has incorporated into 5T is in its design and the biggest of them being the screen. OnePlus 5T sports an almost bezel-less screen with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. The bezel-less 6-inch screen pushes the fingerprint sensor to the phone's back panel. Considering that many smartphones still have fingerprint sensors on the back, the change in position shouldn't give problems. With rounded-off edges and a smooth curved design, the phone feels comfortable in the hand.

The OnePlus 5T also does away with physical touch buttons on the front. Instead you get a Home, Back and Recents bar which retreats when not in use, leaving you with more screen space. The phone still retains the other physical buttons such as the volume rocker and profile changer on the left side and the power button and the SIM tray on the right side.

Performance

OnePlus 5T comes in two configurations – 6GB RAM/64GB internal memory and 8GB RAM/128GB internal memory. Moneycontrol reviewed the 8GB RAM/128 GB unit. With Snapdragon 835 at its heart the phone is an absolute workhorse at mutlitasking. The phone can handle even the graphic-intensive games such as Asphalt 8 and Sniper 3D with ease. In fact, the device didn't freeze or show any audio-video lag while playing a 50GB 4K movie.

Display

OnePlus features an Optic AMOLED 6 inch display which is as bright and clear as most premium phones in the market. The display could produce excellent colours and watching HD, 4K and even a standard definition movie was sheer joy on this phone.

The phone performs best when brightness is set to automatic, which means the phone would determine the right amount of brightness the screen has to produce depending ambient light. This can be changed to your preference as well.

The screen is very bright and clear even when held against direct sunlight.

OnePlus 5T OS Customisations

Oxygen OS allows high level of customisation and most of them are extremely useful and make usage of the phone extremely efficient and productive. For instance, one can wake the screen from sleep by simply double tapping on the screen and put the screen back to sleep by double tapping again. This tweak is the simplest one, yet one of the most useful as as one can read notifications without unlocking the phone.

Tweaks extend to opening music control, open camera, switch on/off the flashlight, flipping the phone to mute an incoming call, capturing a screenshot by swiping three fingers across the screen. All you have to do is go to the Gesture tab in Settings and assign an alphabet to activate a tweak.

For example, we had set alphabet O as my shortcut to open camera when the phone is locked. To open the camera all we did was draw an O on the screen, without waking the screen.

OnePlus 5T Security Features

One of the newest features in OnePlus 5T is the Face Recognition system and man, we are mighty impressed with the feature. OnePlus 5T’s face recognition feature is so fast that at times you would feel was the phone even locked. All you have to do is hold the phone against your face and voila, the phone is unlocked. The feature is so efficient that PIN or fingerprint locking is rendered redundant.

However, one needs to take a note that 5T uses the front camera to unlock the phone, unlike Apple’s iPhone X which uses other advanced features to analyse a user’s face before unlocking the phone.

The phone also has all the other standard security checks such as the pattern lock, PIN and the fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 5T Camera

OnePlus 5T features a dual-rear camera setup with a 16 megapixel + 20 megapixel camera setup with aperture rate of f/1.7. However, the big difference from OnePlus 5 is the phone has low-light camera which has replaced the telephoto camera.

In our reviews, the phone captured very good pictures both in well-lit conditions and in low-light areas. Photos from the dual-camera setup are detailed and colour reproduction is natural. Even macro-shots are highly-detailed, and at times bring out some ingredients which may have not been noticed. The front camera, or the selfie camera, does the job as expected. No hiccups in quality, video or otherwise, while making video calls or shotting videos.

Overall, the camera adds to OnePlus 5T's character and does what perhaps the company wanted the upgraded phone to do.

OnePlus 5T Battery life

One of the USPs of OnePlus 5T is good battery life. Even with a 3,300 mAh battery, the phone can outlast several phones that have higher capacity batteries.

The phone features the superfast Dash Charging which allows the battery to be charged from zero percent to more than 80 percent in less than half an hour. Given its long battery life, 80 percent charge is sufficient for the phone to last an entire day even after moderate to high level of usage such as few hours of watching movies, moderate browsing on wifi as well as phone network, occasional gaming etc.

It must be noted that an energy-efficient processor and battery tweaks on OS front help get a long-lasting battery life. Ideally, the phone can last a day-and-half on moderate usage.

In our test the phone was left idle for more than a day and still the charge refused to drop below 87 percent which is extremely efficient given the phone was still connected to the internet which left all the background activities running.

Verdict

Overall, the OnePlus 5T is a minor upgrade from its predecessor in terms of key hardware. Having said that, one cannot discount factors such as smoothness, blazing-fast responses, super-fluid and highly customisable user interface of the OnePlus 5T . It is a great phone to buy for those who are looking to upgrade and for first-timers too.

Starting at Rs 32,999, the OnePlus 5T is bang for the buck.