OnePlus 5T one-hour flash sale on Amazon starts at 12pm today

Chinese flagship killer phone OnePlus 5T will be going on Preview sale today exclusively on Amazon between 12:00 pm and 01:00 pm. The phone will be available for purchase in two configurations of 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB for a price of Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999.

The phone which was launched a few weeks ago has generated a lot of interest online. This was pretty evident when the phone was sold out in record numbers in less than six hours even after being available only to Prime members on Amazon. However, the sale is open to everybody today.

As mentioned earlier the sale will last for an hour beginning at 12.00 pm. All that one needs to do is log into your Amazon account a few minutes prior and click on Notify me button. Once you do that Amazon will send you a notification when the phone is available. Once the sale begins just add the phone to your cart and make the payment within 15 minutes.

To the uninitiated, the phone is the latest offering from the Chinese smartphone maker. The device comes with an almost bezel-less screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 835, which is the most powerful processor powering any android phone today.

For more on specifications, read this

The phone features a dual-rear camera setup with a 16 megapixel + 20 megapixel configuration and have an aperture rate of f/1.7. The cameras support portrait mode, Auto HDR among various other features. At the front the phone has a 16 megapixel selfie snapper with an aperture rate of f/2.0.

The phone runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat based Oxygen OS 4.7 and houses a 3,300 mAh Li-Po battery. The phone supports a Dash Charge which charges your battery to up to 80 percent in less than half an hour.

Amazon is providing some additional offers such as an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. The website is also offering one year complimentary Zomato Gold membership as well as 1000GB 4G data from Idea Cellular for 18 months absolutely free.