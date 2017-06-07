OnePlus 5 to launch in India on June 22, CEO Pete Lau to attend event in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is all set to launch its new model OnePlus 5 on June 22 in India.

Touted as the most awaited smartphone of 2017, OnePlus 5 will be introduced at Mumbai's NSCI Dome and CEO Pete Lau will also attend the event.

The smartphone by the Chinese tech giant is the much-awaited heir to the market success models of OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3.

The big India launch event, which has its own cryptically worded mini-site with the tagline “Focus on What Matters”, is two days after the international launch on June 20.

CEO Pete Lau has said the phone will be an ultra-thin flagship. Lau posted screenshots of the Hydrogen OS home screen of the OnePlus 5 which revealed Microsoft apps like Outlook will be pre-loaded on the phone.

The company's claim to fame is its bid to offer flagship-level specs in its smartphones, at affordable prices.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer will internationally release the OnePlus 5 on 20 June at 12 PM EDT, which is 9:30 PM IST.

Pop-up events will be held across New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Helsinki, Amsterdam and Copenhagen.



Like the previous ones, this launch too will be streamed live through the company’s website.

Costing of the phone for the Indian market is not clear yet. According to the website Weibo, OnePlus 5 will be priced at 2999 Yuan, which comes to around Rs 28,400.

The trademark of OnePlus has been offering flagship-level features at affordable prices.

The Chinese tech giant has also partnered with DxO Labs to enhance the device’s camera experience.

OnePlus 5 will have a dual rear camera setup combined with 12-megapixel Monochrome and 12-megapixel RGB sensors. On the front, it is said to sport an 8-megapixel front camera.

The phone is likely to be made available exclusively on Amazon and through OnePlus online store, and also through its offline store in Bangalore.

For connectivity, the OnePlus 5 will feature 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for superfast charging and data transfer. The device will come loaded with a decent a 3,600mAh battery with company’s Dash Charge technology support for fast charging.

The OnePlus 5 has been leaked more times than any other smartphone in recent months.

Expected Specifications

-Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (Confirmed)

- Dual rear camera (horizontal)

-16 megapixel front camera

-23 megapixel rear sensor

-5.5 inch full HD screen with AMOLED display (confirmed )

-Two variants of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage &

-Oxyge OS Operating System based on Android 7.1 Nougat (Nougat)

- 8GB RAM plus 128 GB storage

- 3,300 mAh battery

-Dash Charge Technology

-Fingerprint sensor

OnePlus is a Shenzhen-based start-up and producer of smartphones founded in December, 2013. It initially sold its smartphones only through an invite system where customers would be sent an invite to purchase smartphones and they had to do it within a fixed time frame. Of late the company has held open sales of its smartphones too.