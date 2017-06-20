OnePlus 5 launched with dual rear cameras, 6GB/8GB RAM: Specifications, price and more 

One of the most awaited smartphones -- OnePlus 5 -- has finally arrived and it is priced at USD 479 onwards in the US. Indians will have to wait till Thursday as OnePlus will reveal the price at an event in Mumbai. Considering the tax and conversion rates, the OnePlus 5 India price may cost around Rs 33,000- Rs 37,000.

Here is the detailed specifications list of the OnePlus 5:

OnePlus 5 Design, Display

At 7.25mm thickness, OnePlus 5 is the thinnest and sleekest flagship from the brand. You get two colour options -- Midnight Black and a Slate Grey. Unlike the OnePlus 3 and 3T models, there's no Gold variant yet in the OnePlus 5.

Dimensions: 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm

Weight: 153 gm

Body: Aluminium

In a departure from its predecessors, OnePlus 5 sports a rear camera in the corner. It has a 5.5 inches Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) at a pixel density of 401ppi and there’s 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the phone.

It borrows the same slider like the OnePlus 3, 3T models for switching between silent, do not disturb and ring profiles.

OnePlus 5 Processor, RAM, Storage

Under the aluminum casing, OnePlus 5 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with Adreno 540 GPU. It comes in two variants -- 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 8GB RAM +128GB storage.

OnePlus 5 Camera

OnePlus has confirmed that OnePlus 5 will sport a dual-rear camera combo -- 16MP + 20MP. The company has said that the 16 MP main camera has f/1.7 aperture to capture 34 percent more light than OnePlus 3T’s camera. In effect, users will get better low-light pictures.

The 20-MP camera lens is for those who aren't shy of experimenting with pictures. The dual camera setup lets users take images with sharp focus on subject and background blurred. OnePlus 5 allows recording videos in 4K resolution and offers EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for stable videos.

The front camera on OnePlus 5 is 16MP and has flash for selfie enthusiasts.

OnePlus 5 Battery, Connectivity

The proprietary Dash Charging makes its way to OnePlus 5 as well. OnePlus claims users can charge its a 3300 mAh battery in just 30 minutes. Also, it has assured that software and hardware tweaks make One Plus 5 last 20 percent longer than the OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus 5 is a 4G VoLTE smartphone supporting all the major bands on FDD LTE and TDD-LTE. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0. it supports NFC as well.

As with flagships, OnePlus 5 comes with the standard set of fingerprint, hall, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light sensor, electronic compass. It has a bottom-facing speaker and three microphones with noise cancellation.

OnePlus 5 OS, Software

OnePlus 5 runs the OxygenOS-based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. A nifty OS feature -- reading mode -- is said to deliver an ereader-like experience to users. An auto night mode adjusts colour temperature according to the environment. Besides, users may find the Gaming DND mode that silences notifications while playing games.