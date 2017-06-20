OnePlus 5 unveiled: Phone features 8GB RAM, dual camera; India launch on Thursday

Live now
Jun 20, 2017 10:31 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Two colours are on offer: Midnight Black and Slate Grey.
Co-founder Carl Pei now unveiling the OnePlus 5. Says it's been 1281 days in the making.
So that's a wrap from us. We'll be back with you on Thursday for all the India details. Good night!
Here's the itinerary for pop-up events:
New Delhi -- 3PM-9PM, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, June 23
Bengaluru -- 12.30PM - 10PM, OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, June 24
Chennai -- 3PM-9PM, Mercedes-Benz: Trans Car India 355A, GST Road, Alandur, June 24
Hyderabad -- 3PM-9PM, Indian Motorcycle, Aruna Arcade, Jubilee Hills, June 25
Okay, now what does all of this mean for Indian customers? Well, the specifications remain the same but the price is still a question mark. OnePlus will hold a launch event in Mumbai on Thursday.
Later, the company plans pop-up event in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. A pop-up is essentially doubles up as an experience zone where a company showcases products to fans and potential customers.
> The phone has a 5.5-inch full-HD Optic AMOLED screen with a 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 processor.
> Two variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage.
> Battery capacity is 3300mAh, 100mAh smaller than that of the OnePlus 3T.
> Dual camera setup: the main 16-megapixel sensor has f/1.7 aperture and the 20-megapixel telephoto sensor has f/1.6 aperture.
> In the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture
> At 7.25mm, it is the “the slimmest flagship smartphone.”
> Runs the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, with the custom Oxygen OS on top.
> New Reading Mode, which can alter the screen temperature and calibrate the display to match your ambient lighting.
That's a wrap from the event. So let's summarise things for you.
It's USD 479 in the US. That's less than Rs 30,000, but with the taxes in India it could soar to around Rs 35,000.
