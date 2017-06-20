App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 20, 2017 10:31 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 5 unveiled: Phone features 8GB RAM, dual camera; India launch on Thursday

Live updates as OnePlus showcases its latest offering.

highlights

  • Jun 20, 10:27 PM (IST)

  • Jun 20, 10:32 PM (IST)

    So that's a wrap from us. We'll be back with you on Thursday for all the India details. Good night!

  • Jun 20, 10:29 PM (IST)

  • Jun 20, 10:24 PM (IST)

    Here's the itinerary for pop-up events:


    New Delhi -- 3PM-9PM, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, June 23


    Bengaluru -- 12.30PM - 10PM, OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, June 24


    Chennai -- 3PM-9PM, Mercedes-Benz: Trans Car India 355A, GST Road, Alandur, June 24 

    Hyderabad -- 3PM-9PM, Indian Motorcycle, Aruna Arcade, Jubilee Hills, June 25

  • Jun 20, 10:22 PM (IST)

    Okay, now what does all of this mean for Indian customers? Well, the specifications remain the same but the price is still a question mark. OnePlus will hold a launch event in Mumbai on Thursday.

    Later, the company plans pop-up event in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. A pop-up is essentially doubles up as an experience zone where a company showcases products to fans and potential customers.

  • Jun 20, 10:20 PM (IST)

    > The phone has a 5.5-inch full-HD Optic AMOLED screen with a 2.45GHz Snapdragon 835 processor.

    > Two variants: 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. 

    > Battery capacity is 3300mAh, 100mAh smaller than that of the OnePlus 3T.

    > Dual camera setup: the main 16-megapixel sensor has f/1.7 aperture and the 20-megapixel telephoto sensor has f/1.6 aperture. 

    > In the front is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture

    > At 7.25mm, it is the “the slimmest flagship smartphone.”

    > Runs the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, with the custom Oxygen OS on top.

    > New Reading Mode, which can alter the screen temperature and calibrate the display to match your ambient lighting.

  • Jun 20, 10:13 PM (IST)

    That's a wrap from the event. So let's summarise things for you.

  • Jun 20, 10:12 PM (IST)

    It's USD 479 in the US. That's less than Rs 30,000, but with the taxes in India it could soar to around Rs 35,000.

  • Jun 20, 10:11 PM (IST)

  • Jun 20, 10:10 PM (IST)

    PRICING NOW!

