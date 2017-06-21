OnePlus 5 India launch on June 22 — 5 things you must know about the 'flagship killer'

Moneycontrol News

India will see the launch of one the most-awaited phones of 2017 on Thursday — the OnePlus 5. OnePlus launched the smartphone, which is being dubbed as ‘flagship killer’, on Tuesday at USD 479 onwards.

OnePlus 5 India price

While the features and specifications of OnePlus 5 will be the same, the company will announce OnePlus 5’s India price at its launch event in Mumbai. It is expected the device will cost around Rs 32,000- Rs 37,000.

OnePlus 5 India launch time

OnePlus will live stream the launch from the Mumbai venue beginning 2 pm on June 22. You can watch the live stream on its official website or its official social media handles. You can also watch the launch here.

https://oneplusstore.in/launch2017/live

OnePlus pop-up events

The fund doesn’t end after the launch. During the week, OnePlus plans pop-up events in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai. A pop-up essentially doubles up as an experience zone where a company showcases products to fans and potential customers.

Here's the itinerary for pop-up events:

New Delhi -- 3PM-9PM, Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, June 23

Bengaluru -- 12.30PM - 10PM, OnePlus Experience Store, Brigade Road, June 24

Chennai -- 3PM-9PM, Mercedes-Benz: Trans Car India 355A, GST Road, Alandur, June 24

Hyderabad -- 3PM-9PM, Indian Motorcycle, Aruna Arcade, Jubilee Hills, June 25

OnePlus 5 Specifications

OnePlus 5 Design, Display

At 7.25mm thickness, OnePlus 5 is the thinnest and sleekest flagship from the brand. You get two colour options -- Midnight Black and a Slate Grey. Unlike the OnePlus 3 and 3T models, there's no Gold variant yet in the OnePlus 5.

Dimensions: 154.2 x 74.1 x 7.25mm

Weight: 153 gm

Body: Aluminium

In a departure from its predecessors, OnePlus 5 sports a rear camera in the corner. It has a 5.5 inches Full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixels) at a pixel density of 401ppi and there’s 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the phone.

It borrows the same slider like the OnePlus 3, 3T models for switching between silent, do not disturb and ring profiles.

OnePlus 5 Processor, RAM, Storage

Under the aluminum casing, OnePlus 5 runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with Adreno 540 GPU. It comes in two variants -- 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 8GB RAM +128GB storage.

OnePlus 5 Camera

OnePlus 5 sports a dual-rear camera combo — 16MP + 20MP. The company has said that the 16 MP main camera has f/1.7 aperture to capture 34 percent more light than OnePlus 3T’s camera. In effect, users will get better low-light pictures. The 20-MP camera lens is for those who aren't shy of experimenting with pictures. The dual camera setup lets users take images with sharp focus on subject and background blurred. OnePlus 5 allows recording videos in 4K resolution and offers EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) for stable videos.

The front camera on OnePlus 5 is 16MP and has flash for selfie enthusiasts.

OnePlus 5 Battery, Connectivity

The proprietary Dash Charging makes its way to OnePlus 5 as well. OnePlus claims users can charge its a 3300 mAh battery in just 30 minutes. Also, it has assured that software and hardware tweaks make OnePlus 5 last 20 percent longer than the OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus 5 is a 4G VoLTE smartphone supporting all the major bands on FDD LTE and TDD-LTE. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4/5 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0. It supports NFC as well.

As with flagships, OnePlus 5 comes with the standard set of fingerprint, hall, accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, ambient light sensor, electronic compass. It has a bottom-facing speaker and three microphones with noise cancellation.

OnePlus 5 OS, Software

OnePlus 5 runs the OxygenOS-based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. A nifty OS feature — reading mode — is said to deliver an e-reader-like experience to users. An auto night mode adjusts colour temperature according to the environment. Besides, users may find the Gaming DND mode that silences notifications while playing games.