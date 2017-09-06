OnePlus 3, 3T users report major camera issue after installing OxygenOS 4.1.7 update

Moneycontrol News

It has been two weeks since OnePlus rolled out an update for OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices. But users who updated their devices are complaining about a bug with their phone’s camera.

The update which was rolled out by OnePlus, came out in the later part of August and was rolled out in order to fix critical bugs in the devices such as touch latency improvement and battery optimisations. However, users have since started complaining that some devices on which the update was installed, the autofocus feature of their device has stopped working.

Many users tried reaching out to OnePlus on its forum. However, the company is yet to respond to any users or make a comment on the issue.

Some users also reported that the issue was persistent and occurred on both auto and manual modes. Users also tried to get in touch with the service centres. Some were reportedly told by representatives that to resolve the issue, the camera setup will need to be replaced.

Though it is yet to be confirmed whether the issue is hardware related or software related, it is assumed to be a software glitch as the issue wasn’t present until the devices were installed with the update.

Interestingly, OnePlus, on Monday, had announced that it is rolling OxygenOS Open Beta 23/14 for the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T devices. However, the update doesn’t mention the camera bug fix anywhere.

The company has generally been quick to address bugs on its devices and rolls out updates fixing the same. Having promised to roll out security updates from Android, at least for the foreseeable future, one will have to wait to see how soon OnePlus fixes the issue.