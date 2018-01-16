Two-third of smartphone owners aware of Artificial Intelligence: Deloitte survey

A lot of modern-day technology and applications rely on artificial intelligence and even then, it is probably just the beginning.

A survey conducted by Deloitte in 16 developed markets (not including India), reveals that 65 percent of smartphone users have used an application featuring machine learning in the past.

Most of them are personalised features assisting us in day to day life like predictive texts, route suggestions, voice to text, etc.

Unsurprisingly, the most common AI tool that smartphone owners have experienced is predictive texts. At least half the respondents included in the survey affirmed their awareness of the tool and more than one-third of them claimed to have used it despite its notoriety for botching up messages.

Route suggestions while using online maps such as Here maps or Google Maps is the second-most familiar AI tool that people have experienced. Around 39 percent of the respondents confirmed they were aware of the tool while 24 percent said that they have used it.

Other tools that people said they were familiar with included voice assistants (37 percent), voice search (31 percent), translation apps (25 percent), voice-to-text (25 percent), e-mail classification (23 percent), automated calendar entries (21 percent).