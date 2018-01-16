App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Jan 16, 2018 05:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Two-third of smartphone owners aware of Artificial Intelligence: Deloitte survey

Most applications featuring machine learning are personalised features assisting us in day to day life like predictive texts, route suggestions, voice to text, etc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A lot of modern-day technology and applications rely on artificial intelligence and even then, it is probably just the beginning.

A survey conducted by Deloitte in 16 developed markets (not including India), reveals that 65 percent of smartphone users have used an application featuring machine learning in the past.

Most of them are personalised features assisting us in day to day life like predictive texts, route suggestions, voice to text, etc.

Unsurprisingly, the most common AI tool that smartphone owners have experienced is predictive texts. At least half the respondents included in the survey affirmed their awareness of the tool and more than one-third of them claimed to have used it despite its notoriety for botching up messages.

related news

Route suggestions while using online maps such as Here maps or Google Maps is the second-most familiar AI tool that people have experienced. Around 39 percent of the respondents confirmed they were aware of the tool while 24 percent said that they have used it.

Infographic: How Smartphone Users Benefit From Artificial Intelligence | Statista

Other tools that people said they were familiar with included voice assistants (37 percent), voice search (31 percent), translation apps (25 percent), voice-to-text (25 percent), e-mail classification (23 percent), automated calendar entries (21 percent).

The survey is part of Deloitte’s Global Mobile Consumer Survey, and conducted among 24,563 smartphone owners between May and July 2017.

tags #Artificial Intelligence #Technology

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.