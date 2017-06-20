OnePlus 5 launch today: Price, specifications and India sale details to be announced

Moneycontrol News

The excitement builds up as Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is all set to launch its much-anticipated flagship phone the OnePlus 5 on June 22 in India at Mumbai’s NSCI, where CEO Pete Lau will also be present.

But before that, the company will stream the event live on the OnePlus website at an official launch programme. Price, specification and features related to the smartphone will be announced during the launch.

The company has been dropping hints and the buzz around the handset has been viral.

The upcoming flagship smartphone is confirmed as an Amazon exclusive, has dual camera setup at the back and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor.

The OnePlus 5 seems to sport an iPhone 7 Plus-like setup. OnePlus global Twitter handle further revealed some other specs like dual SIM support, fast charging.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer’s latest phone that is making the tech world go mad with speculations that it has already crossed above 5.2 lakh registrations in China.

Online leaks suggest that it will be the most expensively-priced OnePlus smartphone – approximately around Rs 37,999.



Caught our ad during the #IndvsPak match? Tweet a screenshot of your fav moment with #OnePlus5Launch & get a chance to win the phone!

— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) June 18, 2017

The first teaser of the phone on national television was aired during the India-Pakistan Champions Trophy Match on Sunday 18 June.

OnePlus has been busy past few weeks creating a global hype about the launch of the OnePlus 5.

The official handle of OnePlus India has also been giving away various specs of the phone in a series of countdowns.

The smartphone is expected to go on sale at around 4.30 pm IST this Thursday exclusively on Amazon India e-commerce website.

Several online forums are carrying out discussions about the battery capacity of the new phone.

The OnePlus 5 is expected to have 3300 mAh battery, with a dash charge technology, which means that with a single 30 minute charge the battery will last for a day.

The battery capacity, if found out to be the same, will be 100 mAh smaller than the OnePlus 3T battery capacity, but it makes sense as it is a much smaller body.

OnePlus has tied up with DxO Mark to enhance the camera experience on its smartphone.

Just ahead of the launch, OnePlus has also launched a video listing out all the services that potential OnePlus 5 buyers can look forward to. Titled ‘Promise of 5’, where it makes claims to offer "guaranteed one hour quick repair" at its service centers across the country, cost transparency, along with price listings of spare parts on the company official website.

In the light of many users in India being concerned about after sales service as a big factor while buying a smartphone, the company claims high consumer trust of 86 percent customer satisfaction.

Also, OnePlus Care service app gives cost quotes even before a customer takes it in the phone for repair.

OnePlus 5 wanted to be the first smartphone in India at least to offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC only to be beaten by Sony Xperia XZ Premium and the HTC U11. The OnePlus 5 will come loaded with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC that's also a flagship processor by Qualcomm. The RAM configurations on offer with the OnePlus 5 will be 6GB and 8GB. Yes, 2017 will see an 8GB RAM smartphone sold in India. That's more RAM than many notebooks out there.

Just like the previous OnePlus devices, the OnePlus 5 will also not be featuring water and dust resistance capabilities. Something that most of the other phones in this price bracket and even lower are offering. This can be a bummer for some in taking this phone into consideration.

The company has gone ahead and shown the design on Twitter already. The image suggests that the OnePlus 5 will be slimmer and taller than the OnePlus 3T. The design might not be way different from the front and you'll be getting a fingerprint sensor at the front bottom of the phone just like the OnePlus 3T. Lastly, OnePlus 5 will also have a more curvy design than the OnePlus 3T.

Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder, also teased about the bokeh effect in an image clicked with the OnePlus 5.