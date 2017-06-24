One-off Sale: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale on Flipkart on Sunday

Moneycontrol News

In a one-off sale, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be available on Flipkart in India on Sunday, June 25, from 12 pm. The smartphone is usually available on the portal on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Price

Only two variants of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 — the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model priced at Rs 10,999, and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model priced at Rs 12,999 — can be purchased on Sunday.

Colour options include Gold, Grey, and Matte Black.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications

The 5.5-inch full HD Redmi Note 4 dual-SIM runs MIUI 8 skin which is based on Android 6.0. It is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC, and has 3GB and 4GB of RAM variants.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4's 13-MP rear camera has a CMOS sensor equipped with phase detection autofocus, an f/2.0 aperture, 77-degree wide angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash. The front camera sports has 5-MP CMOS sensor. The phone supports microSD cards up to 128GB.

Connectivity options include 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GP, while sensors on board are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, electronic compass, and proximity sensor. Battery capacity stands at 4100mAh battery. Its dimensions are 151x76x8.35mm, and weighs 175 grams.