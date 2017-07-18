App
Jul 18, 2017 09:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

On a tight budget? Top 5 smartphones you can buy under Rs 15,000

Here's a list of smartphones which offer features comparable to that of flagships and yet are priced under Rs 15,000

Moneycontrol News

If you are among those looking to buy a smartphone on a relatively tight budget, look no further. The Indian smartphone market is flooded with a variety of options to choose from in the sub-Rs 15,000 category.

Not only some of them make great value-for-money smartphones but also perform as good as flagship smartphones. They offer good fingerprint sensor, unibody design, metal build, decent camera performance and good battery life.

Lenovo Z2 Plus

Price Rs 10,999

 

Lenoovo Z2 plus

The Lenovo Z2 Plus smartphone is powered by the flagship class Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and features a 5-inch display with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It comes with an 8MP front camera and 13MP rear camera with 3500 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Price Rs 12,999

 

RedmiNote4

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with a 5.5-inch display. It offers a battery of 4100 mAh, which works more than two day’s usage on a single charge. It works on Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

Xiaomi Mi Max

Price Rs 14,999

Xiaomi Mi Max is the best option if you want a phablet in a limited budget.

Xiaomi Mi Max

Xiaomi Mi Max offers a 6.44-inch display and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It features Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 SoC with 4850 mAh battery that can last for more than one-and-a-half day. It comes with a 16MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

Honor 6X

Price Rs 12,999

 

Honor 6X

The phone comes with a software called ‘Bokeh’ which is known for its portrait shots. It gives 3GB RAM and 32GB storage with a 5.5-inch display. It comes with HiSilicon Kirin 655.It features 12MP and 2MP rear camera and 8MP rear camera.

Coolpad Cool 1

Price 12,999

 

Coolpad

The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, 5.5-inch display, and 4060 mAh battery. It also comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 SoC. It also features Bokeh to shoot good portraits with a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

